Global Servo Drives Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Panasonic, Yasukawa, ABB

A servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms. A servo drive monitors the feedback signal from the servomechanism and continually adjusts for deviation from expected behavior. Global Servo Drives key players include ABB, Siemens, Yasukawa, Rexroth (Bosch), Panasonic, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. Asia is the largest market, with a share over 55%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Servo Drives in China, including the following market information: China Servo Drives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Servo Drives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Servo Drives companies in 2020 (%) The global Servo Drives market size is expected to growth from US$ 9864 million in 2020 to US$ 14160 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Servo Drives market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Servo Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Servo Drives Market, By Power , 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Servo Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Power , 2020 (%), Below 1KW, From 1KW to 5KW, Above 5KW China Servo Drives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Servo Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Small Equipment, Medium Machinery, Large Machinery

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Servo Drives revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Servo Drives revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Servo Drives sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Servo Drives sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Panasonic, Yasukawa, ABB, Fanuc, Mitsubshi, Yokogawa, Okuma, Omron, Siemens, Hitachi, Fuji, Toshiba, Lenze, Shinano Kenshi, Toyo, Rexroth (Bosch), NEC, Sanyo Denki, Keyence, Tamagawa, Rockwell, Schneider, NSK, Emerson, Danaher Motion, Delta, Parker Hannifin, TECO, Inovance Technology, Oriental Motal

