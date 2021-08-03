Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Heraeus, Dupont, Samsung SDI

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieve peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality. This report concludes the front side silver paste and back side silver paste. The PV Metallization Silver Paste market covers Front Side Silver Paste, Back Side Silver Paste, etc. The typical players include Dupont, Heraeus, Giga Solar, Samsung SDI, etc. China is the largest consumer market, accounting for nearly 80% of global sales in 2019. Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Taiwan are close behind. The European and American markets produce less solar cells. The PV metallization silver paste are mainly used in Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell and Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell. In 2019, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell application occupied about 65% sales market share in PV metallization silver paste market. Major manufacturers include Heraeus, DuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, DK Electronic Materials, Inc., Good-Ark, Changzhou Fusion New Material, Soltrium, Shanghai Transcom Scientific, Monocrystal, Wuhan Youleguang, Rutech, Xi’an Chuanglian and Leed, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Metallization Silver Paste in China, including the following market information: China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five PV Metallization Silver Paste companies in 2020 (%) The global PV Metallization Silver Paste market size is expected to growth from US$ 1929.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2800 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

The China PV Metallization Silver Paste market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PV Metallization Silver Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste, Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PV Metallization Silver Paste revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PV Metallization Silver Paste revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PV Metallization Silver Paste sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies PV Metallization Silver Paste sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Heraeus, Dupont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, DK Electronic Materials, Inc., Good-Ark, Changzhou Fusion New Material, Soltrium, Shanghai Transcom Scientific, Monocrystal, Wuhan Youleguang, Rutech, Xi’an Chuanglian, Leed, Daejoo

