Global PVD Coating Machine Industry Analysis Report 2021| Applied Materials, ULVAC, Optorun

Physical Vapor Deposition – also known as PVD Coating – refers to a variety of thin film deposition techniques where solid metal is vaporized in a high vacuum environment and deposited on electrically conductive materials as a pure metal or alloy coating. The main global PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coaters manufacturers include Applied Materials, ULVAC, Optorun, Buhler Leybold Optics, Shincron, etc. The top five PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coaters manufacturers account for approximately 74% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coaters, accounting for about 66%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of product, Evaporation Equipment is the largest segment, with a share about 54%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronics and Panel Display, followed by Optics and Glass. This report contains market size and forecasts of PVD Coating Machine in China, including the following market information: China PVD Coating Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PVD Coating Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five PVD Coating Machine companies in 2020 (%) The global PVD Coating Machine market size is expected to growth from US$ 3735 million in 2020 to US$ 5512.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The China PVD Coating Machine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PVD Coating Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PVD Coating Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China PVD Coating Machine Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Evaporation Equipment, Sputtering Equipment, Others China PVD Coating Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China PVD Coating Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Electronics and Panel Display, Optics and Glass, Automotive, Tools and Hardware, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PVD Coating Machine revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PVD Coating Machine revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PVD Coating Machine sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies PVD Coating Machine sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Applied Materials, ULVAC, Optorun, Buhler Leybold Optics, Shincron, Von Ardenne, Evatec, Veeco Instruments, Hanil Vacuum, BOBST, Satisloh, IHI, Hongda Vacuum, Platit, Lung Pine Vacuum, Beijing Power Tech, SKY Technology, Impact Coatings, HCVAC, Denton Vacuum, ZHEN HUA, Mustang Vacuum Systems, KYZK

