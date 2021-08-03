Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Murata, TDK, Kingstate Electronics

This report studies the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed. The leading market for piezo buzzer components is China, which accounts for about 35% of the market, followed by Japan, which accounts for about 25%. Major manufacturers include Murata, DB Products Limited, Cui Inc, Huayu Electronics, Hitpoint etc., the top three accounted for about 20%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezo Buzzer Components in China, including the following market information: China Piezo Buzzer Components Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piezo Buzzer Components Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Piezo Buzzer Components companies in 2020 (%) The global Piezo Buzzer Components market size is expected to growth from US$ 337.6 million in 2020 to US$ 517.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Piezo Buzzer Components market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piezo Buzzer Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piezo Buzzer Components Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Piezo Buzzer Components Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Active Piezo Buzzer, Passive Piezo Buzzer China Piezo Buzzer Components Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Piezo Buzzer Components Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive Electronics, Home Appliances, Alarm, Toy, Timer, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piezo Buzzer Components revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piezo Buzzer Components revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piezo Buzzer Components sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Piezo Buzzer Components sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Murata, TDK, Kingstate Electronics, Db Products Limited, Cui Inc., Sonitron, Huayu Electronics, Hunston Electronics, Ariose, Hitpoint, Kepo Electronics, Soberton, Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Piezo Buzzer Components market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Piezo Buzzer Components markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market.

