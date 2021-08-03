Global Piezoelectric Accelerometers Industry Chain Research Report 2021| PCB Piezotronics (MTS), Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris)

Piezoelectric Accelerometers is a type of accelerometer that employs the piezoelectric effect of certain materials to measure dynamic changes in mechanical variables (e.g., acceleration, vibration, and mechanical shock). Global Piezoelectric Accelerometers key players include PCB Piezotronics (MTS), Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris), KISTLER, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 55 percent. In terms of product, PE type is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is General Industrial, followed by Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy& Power, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric Accelerometers in China, including the following market information: China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Piezoelectric Accelerometers companies in 2020 (%) The global Piezoelectric Accelerometers market size is expected to growth from US$ 557 million in 2020 to US$ 701.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Piezoelectric Accelerometers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piezoelectric Accelerometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

PE Type, IEPE Type China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy& Power, General Industrial, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piezoelectric Accelerometers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piezoelectric Accelerometers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piezoelectric Accelerometers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Piezoelectric Accelerometers sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, PCB Piezotronics (MTS), Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris), Honeywell, KISTLER, Measurement Specialties (TE), Dytran Instruments, RION, Kyowa Electronic Instruments, Metrix Instrument (Roper), DJB Instruments, CEC Vibration Products, ASC sensors, Jewell Instruments, CESVA, IMV Corporation, Hansford Sensors, Vibrasens, Sinocera Piezotronics

