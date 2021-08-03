Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Depth Research Report 2021| MURATA, TDK, MORGAN

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations. The Science Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation. The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment. Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to ‘poling’, causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are ‘locked’ resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric. The major players in global Piezoelectric Ceramics market include MURATA, TDK, Konghong Corporation, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 35% shares of the global market. China and Japan are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Lead magnesium niobate (PMN) is the main type, with a share about 45%. Information & Telecommunication is the main application, which holds a share about 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric Ceramics in China, including the following market information: China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) China top five Piezoelectric Ceramics companies in 2020 (%) The global Piezoelectric Ceramics market size is expected to growth from US$ 8746 million in 2020 to US$ 11440 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Piezoelectric Ceramics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piezoelectric Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lead zinc titanates(PZT), Lead titanate (PT), Lead magnesium niobate (PMN), Others China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Information & Telecommunication, Medical Devices, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piezoelectric Ceramics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piezoelectric Ceramics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piezoelectric Ceramics sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Piezoelectric Ceramics sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, MURATA, TDK, MORGAN, TAIYO YUDEN, KYOCERA, CeramTec, PI Ceramic, Exelis, Sparkler Ceramics, KEPO Electronics, APC International, TRS, Noliac, SensorTech, Meggitt Sensing, Johnson Matthey, Kinetic Ceramics, Konghong Corporation, Jiakang Electronics, Datong Electronic, Audiowell, Honghua Electronic, Risun Electronic, Yuhai Electronic Ceramic, PANT

