Global Piezoelectric Elements Market Sizes 2021| Kyocera, Johnson Matthey, CTS Corporation

Piezoelectric elements refer to piezoceramic elements /components which are ceramic sheets that utilize the reversibility of the piezoelectric effect to apply an audio voltage thereon to cause mechanical vibration and sound. According to types, the most proportion of the Piezoelectric Elements is PZT-based, taking about 70% sales share of global market in 2019. The most proportion of Piezoelectric Elements is used for Industrial & Manufacturing and the proportion is about 35% in 2019. North America and Europe are the major consumption region of the global market, which take about 63% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric Elements in China, including the following market information: China Piezoelectric Elements Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piezoelectric Elements Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Piezoelectric Elements companies in 2020 (%) The global Piezoelectric Elements market size is expected to growth from US$ 553.1 million in 2020 to US$ 883.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Piezoelectric Elements market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piezoelectric Elements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piezoelectric Elements Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Elements Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

PZT-based, PMN-based, Others China Piezoelectric Elements Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Elements Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Military, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piezoelectric Elements revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piezoelectric Elements revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piezoelectric Elements sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Piezoelectric Elements sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kyocera, Johnson Matthey, CTS Corporation, PI Ceramic GmbH, Harris, Fuji Ceramics Corporation, Piezo Technologies, Meggitt Sensing, TRS Technologies，Inc, TDK Corporation, MSI Tranducers Corp., APC International, Piezo Kinetics, Sparkler Ceramics, Weifang Jude Electronic Co.,Ltd

