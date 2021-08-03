Global Piezoelectric Sensor Industry Depth Survey 2021| PCB Piezotronics, Honeywell, Meggitt Sensing Systems

A piezoelectric sensor is a device that uses the piezoelectric effect, to measure changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, or force by converting them to an electrical charge. North America is the largest producer of Piezoelectric Sensor, with a market share about 35%. It was followed by Europe with 25%. PCB Piezotronics, Honeywell, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer and Kistler Group are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 20% combined market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric Sensor in China, including the following market information: China Piezoelectric Sensor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piezoelectric Sensor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Piezoelectric Sensor companies in 2020 (%) The global Piezoelectric Sensor market size is expected to growth from US$ 1756.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2336.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Piezoelectric Sensor market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piezoelectric Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piezoelectric Sensor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Sensor Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Piezoelectric Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor, Piezoelectric Force Sensors, Others China Piezoelectric Sensor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Piezoelectric Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Device, Aerospace, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piezoelectric Sensor revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piezoelectric Sensor revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piezoelectric Sensor sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Piezoelectric Sensor sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, PCB Piezotronics, Honeywell, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Brüel & Kjær, Kistler Group, TE Connectivity, Dytran Instruments, Ceramtec GmbH, APC International Ltd., RION, Kyowa Electronic Instruments, Piezo Systems, Inc., Metrix Instrument, DJB Instruments

