Global PIN Diode Depth Research Report 2021| M/A-COM, Vishay, Infineon

A PIN diode is composed of an I-type region separating the P-type and N-type regions. Forward-biasing the diode adjusts the resistivity of the I-type region. Diodes take in power through an anode and release it into a positively-charged area of a semiconductor. A small intrinsic layer separates the positive area from a negative region. The power moves through the intrinsic into the negative and then out through a cathode back into the device. PIN diodes are offered in discrete packages or integrated into IC processes. The benefit of using an integrated PIN diode for limiter design is the elimination of packaging parasitics, which degrade the receiver’s noise performance. PIN diodes are built from an intrinsic (I) region of high resistivity in between a P-type and N-type semiconductor. A typical diode has a very small intrinsic area. Usually, diodes are composed of two connection terminals connected by a semiconductor. Diodes take in power through an anode and release it into a positively-charged area of a semiconductor. A small intrinsic layer separates the positive area from a negative region. The power moves through the intrinsic into the negative and then out through a cathode back into the device. Asia-Pacific is the largest PIN Diode market with about 53% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 22% market share. The key players are M/A-COM, Vishay, Infineon, AVAGO, NXP, ROHM, ON Semiconductor, Qorvo, Renesas, Albis etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 29% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of PIN Diode in China, including the following market information: China PIN Diode Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PIN Diode Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Pcs) China top five PIN Diode companies in 2020 (%) The global PIN Diode market size is expected to growth from US$ 1963.7 million in 2020 to US$ 2498.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

The China PIN Diode market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PIN Diode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PIN Diode Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs) China PIN Diode Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

RF PIN Diode, PIN Photodiode, PIN Switch Diode, Others China PIN Diode Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs) China PIN Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), RF Switch, Photodetector, High Voltage Rectifier, Attenuators, RF Limiters, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PIN Diode revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PIN Diode revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PIN Diode sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Pcs) Key companies PIN Diode sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, M/A-COM, Vishay, Infineon, AVAGO, NXP, ROHM, ON Semiconductor, Qorvo, Renesas, Albis

