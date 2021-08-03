Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| STMicroelectronics, EPSON, Maxim Integrated

A real-time clock (RTC) is a computer clock (most often in the form of an integrated circuit) that keeps track of the current time. Although the term often refers to the devices in personal computers, servers and embedded systems, RTCs are present in almost any electronic device which needs to keep accurate time. Meanwhile, with the improvement of technical, the new RTC possesses more complex functions, and the bulk became much more tiny (2mm×2mm×0.85mm). Electronic devices utilize real time clock modules to serve the purpose of tracking current time, one real time clock module is normally a circuit containing real time clock chip, capacitance, diode and so on. This report only focuses on Real Time Clock Chip, which is the product shown below. Since the manufacturers refer these chips as RTC（Real Time Clock），this report uses the same addressing. Therefore, when the report mentions real time clock in the following chapters, the report only refers to the chip, not the module. There are many Real Time Clocks manufactures in the world, STMicroelectronics occupies 44% of the global market share; While EPSON, with a market share of 12.12%, comes the second; Texas Instruments ranks the third globally, 4%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 60% of the global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Time Clock (RTC) in China, including the following market information: China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs) China top five Real Time Clock (RTC) companies in 2020 (%) The global Real Time Clock (RTC) market size is expected to growth from US$ 1607.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2306.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Real Time Clock (RTC) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Real Time Clock (RTC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

I2C RTC, SPI RTC, Others China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs) China Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Goods, Industrial utilizations, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Real Time Clock (RTC) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Real Time Clock (RTC) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Real Time Clock (RTC) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs) Key companies Real Time Clock (RTC) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, STMicroelectronics, EPSON, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments, NXP, Renesas Electronics, AMS, ABLIC, Diodes, Abracon, NJR, Cymbet

