Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Depth Research Report 2021| Mallinckrodt, Praxair (Linde plc), Air Liquide

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator). Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus. Mallinckrodt monopolizes the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, holding a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 77%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, 800 ppm is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN, followed by Children and Adult ARDS, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Inhaled Nitric Oxide in China, including the following market information: China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M L) China top five Inhaled Nitric Oxide companies in 2020 (%) The global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market size is expected to growth from US$ 1001.6 million in 2020 to US$ 1749 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Inhaled Nitric Oxide market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Inhaled Nitric Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M L) China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

800 ppm, 100 ppm, Others China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M L) China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN, Children and Adult ARDS, Other Diseases

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Inhaled Nitric Oxide revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Inhaled Nitric Oxide revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Inhaled Nitric Oxide sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M L) Key companies Inhaled Nitric Oxide sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Mallinckrodt, Praxair (Linde plc), Air Liquide, BOC Healthcare (Linde Group)

