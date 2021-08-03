Global Inosine Pranobex Competition Analysis 2021| Newport Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Mochida

Inosine pranobex (BAN; also known as inosine acedoben dimepranol (INN) or methisoprinol) an antiviral drug that is a combination of inosine and dimepranol acedoben (a salt of acetamidobenzoic acid and dimethylaminoisopropanol) in a ratio of 1 to 3. Inosine pranobex has no effect on viral particles itself. Instead, it acts as an immunostimulant, an analog of thymus hormones. It is most commonly used to treat the rare measles complication subacute sclerosing panencephalitis in conjunction with intrathecal interferon therapy. Global Inosine Pranobex key players include Newport Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America and Japan, both have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Tablet is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Antiviral, followed by Immunomodulation, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Inosine Pranobex in China, including the following market information: China Inosine Pranobex Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Inosine Pranobex Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Inosine Pranobex companies in 2020 (%) The global Inosine Pranobex market size is expected to growth from US$ 197 million in 2020 to US$ 229 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Inosine Pranobex market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Inosine Pranobex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Inosine Pranobex Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Inosine Pranobex Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Tablet, Syrup China Inosine Pranobex Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Inosine Pranobex Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Immunomodulation, Antiviral, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Inosine Pranobex revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Inosine Pranobex revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Inosine Pranobex sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Inosine Pranobex sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Newport Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Mochida, Sanofi, Andrómaco, Yung Shin, Alfasigma S.p.A., Polfarmex, Sanfer, Meprofarm, Novell Pharmaceutical, Aflofarm

