Global Mouthguard Depth Research Report 2021| ShockDoctor, ATI, Decathlon

A mouthguard is a protective device for the mouth that covers the teeth and gums to prevent and reduce injury to the teeth, arches, lips and gums. Global Mouthguard key players include Decathlon, ShockDoctor, Opro Mouthguards, Mueller, ATI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%. In terms of product, Thermoformed Mouthguard is the largest segment, with a share about 70%, followed by Preformed Mouthguard, Custom Mouthguard, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Mouthguard in China, including the following market information: China Mouthguard Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Mouthguard Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Mouthguard companies in 2020 (%) The global Mouthguard market size is expected to growth from US$ 202 million in 2020 to US$ 323.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Mouthguard market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Mouthguard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Mouthguard Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Mouthguard Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Preformed Mouthguard, Thermoformed Mouthguard, Custom Mouthguard China Mouthguard Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Mouthguard Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sport Enthusiasts, Player, Medical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Mouthguard revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Mouthguard revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Mouthguard sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Mouthguard sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ShockDoctor, ATI, Decathlon, Nike, Opro Mouthguards, Mueller, Venum, Battle Sports Science, Maxxmma, Fight Dentist, Mogo Sport

