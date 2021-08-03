Global Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Outlook (2021-2027)| 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones. There are many low trauma adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann, Adhesives Research, Vancive Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Nitto Denko, Mölnlycke Health Care, Dow Corning and SEPNA etc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Scapa Healthcare are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production share of 37%. Low trauma adhesives are expensive than general medical adhesives. So, global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. North America is the largest consumption share of 59%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives in China, including the following market information: China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives companies in 2020 (%) The global Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives market size is expected to growth from US$ 90 million in 2020 to US$ 115.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Silicone Based, Acrylics Based, Other China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Wound Care, Medical Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, 3M, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann, Adhesives Research, Vancive Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Nitto Denko, Mölnlycke Health Care, Dow Corning, SEPNA

