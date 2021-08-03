Global Luo Han Guo Extract Regional Outlook 2021| Monk Fruit Corp, Layn, Hunan Huacheng Biotech

The Luo Han Guo Extract industry can be broken down into several segments, 30%-50% Mogroside-V, ≥50% Mogroside-V, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Monk Fruit Corp, Layn, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, etc. Luo Han Guo, also known as monk fruit or swingle fruit (Siraitia grosvenorii), is a small round fruit native to southern China. It has been used for centuries in Eastern medicine as a cold and digestive aid, and now it is also being used to sweeten foods and beverages. Mogroside V is the principal sweetening component. Other components include: mogroside II, mogroside III, mogroside IV, mogroside VI, flavonoids, melanoidins, and protein fragments. It is offwhite to light yellow powder, and a non-nutritive sweetener. Monk Fruit Extract is freely soluble in water and is approximately 230-260 times sweeter than sucrose. The classification of Luo Han Guo Extract includes 30%-50% Mogroside-V, Above 50% Mogroside-V and Others. Above 50% Mogroside-V accounted for a share of 64% in the global Luo Han Guo Extract market. Luo Han Guo Extract is widely used in Food and Beverage, Medicines and Health Products and Other. In Luo Han Guo Extract market, the Food and Beverage holds an important share in terms of Application. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44%. Following Asia-Pacific, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%. Market competition is intense. Monk Fruit Corp, Layn and Hunan Huacheng Biotech, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers. The top three manufacturers held 80% of the market, in terms of Luo Han Guo Extract revenue. This report contains market size and forecasts of Luo Han Guo Extract in China, including the following market information: China Luo Han Guo Extract Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Luo Han Guo Extract Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Luo Han Guo Extract companies in 2020 (%) The global Luo Han Guo Extract market size is expected to growth from US$ 110.3 million in 2020 to US$ 471.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Luo Han Guo Extract market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Luo Han Guo Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Luo Han Guo Extract Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Luo Han Guo Extract Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

30%-50% Mogroside-V, Above 50% Mogroside-V, Others China Luo Han Guo Extract Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Luo Han Guo Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food and Beverage, Medicines and Health Products, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Luo Han Guo Extract revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Luo Han Guo Extract revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Luo Han Guo Extract sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Luo Han Guo Extract sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Monk Fruit Corp, Layn, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, GLG Life Tech, Guilin Sanleng Biotech, Guilin Saraya Biotech, Hunan Nutramax

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Luo Han Guo Extract market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Luo Han Guo Extract market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Luo Han Guo Extract markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Luo Han Guo Extract market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Luo Han Guo Extract market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Luo Han Guo Extract market.

