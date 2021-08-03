Global Insulin API Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly

Insulin is used to treat type 1 diabetes (condition in which the body does not produce insulin and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood). It is also used to treat people with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and, therefore, cannot control the amount of sugar in blood) who need insulin to control their diabetes. Nowadays, Insulin as an important drug is widely used to treat diabetes. In China and Chinese insulin market, animal insulin, called first generation insulin, has been almost replaced by new type generation insulin. Basing on the trend of China and Chinese insulin industry, this report researches the market of human insulin and insulin analogue in China. In this report, the statistics of insulin industry is based on Insulin API, the physical features of insulin API is Freeze-dried powder. The weight unite of insulin API weight is Kg in this report. The major players in global Insulin API market include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, etc. The top 2 players occupy over 65% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Insulin Analogue is the main market, and occupies about 90% of the global market. Long-Acting is the main type, with a share over 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin API in China, including the following market information: China Insulin API Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Insulin API Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kg) China top five Insulin API companies in 2020 (%) The global Insulin API market size is expected to growth from US$ 1692.5 million in 2020 to US$ 2072.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Insulin API market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Insulin API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Insulin API Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) China Insulin API Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Regular Human Insulin, Insulin Analogue China Insulin API Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) China Insulin API Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Fast-Acting, Premix, Long-Acting

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Insulin API revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Insulin API revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Insulin API sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kg) Key companies Insulin API sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly, Tonghua Dongbao, Ganlee, United Laboratory, Biocon, Amphastar, Wockhardt, Julphar Diabetes, Torrent Pharma

