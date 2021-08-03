Global Insulin Glargine Market Competition Situation 2021| Sanofi-Aventis, Ganlee, Biocon

nsulin glargine, marketed under the names Lantus among others, is a long-acting basal insulin analogue, given once daily to help control the blood sugar level of those with diabetes. It consists of microcrystals that slowly release insulin, giving a long duration of action of 18 to 26 hours, with a “peakless” profile (according to the insulin glargine package insert). Global Insulin Glargine key players include Sanofi-Aventis, Ganlee, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share nearly 50%. USA is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Pre-filled Syringe is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Treat type2 diabetes, followed by Treat type1 diabetes. This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin Glargine in China, including the following market information: China Insulin Glargine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Insulin Glargine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M mL) China top five Insulin Glargine companies in 2020 (%) The global Insulin Glargine market size is expected to growth from US$ 6461 million in 2020 to US$ 8487.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Insulin Glargine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Insulin Glargine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Insulin Glargine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M mL) China Insulin Glargine Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single Dose Vial, Pre-filled Syringe China Insulin Glargine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M mL) China Insulin Glargine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Treat Type2 Diabetes, Treat Type1 Diabetes

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Insulin Glargine revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Insulin Glargine revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Insulin Glargine sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M mL) Key companies Insulin Glargine sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sanofi-Aventis, Ganlee, Biocon

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Insulin Glargine market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Insulin Glargine market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Insulin Glargine markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Insulin Glargine market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Insulin Glargine market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Insulin Glargine market.

