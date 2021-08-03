Global Mupirocin Ointment Market Regional Outlook 2021| Glenmark Pharms, Glaxosmithkline, SmithKline & French

Mupirocin is an antibiotic that prevents bacteria from growing on skin. Mupirocin Ointment (for use on the skin) is used to treat skin infections such as impetigo (IM-pe-TYE-go) or a “Staph” infection of the skin. Currently, global production of Mupirocin Ointment is concentrated as there are few manufacturers engaged in the industry. The largest manufacturer is Glenmark Pharms, who owns 37% revenue market share. As for the region, North America is the largest consumption region, holding 35% revenue market share, followed by China, with 22% market share. Mupirocin Ointment is used to treat certain skin infections (such as impetigo). It is an antibiotic. It works by stopping the growth of certain bacteria. Among various applications, demand from Retail Pharmacy is the largest one. Above 20g Mupirocin Ointment accounted for a major share of 30% the global Mupirocin Ointment market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Mupirocin Ointment in China, including the following market information: China Mupirocin Ointment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Mupirocin Ointment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Mupirocin Ointment companies in 2020 (%) The global Mupirocin Ointment market size is expected to growth from US$ 309.7 million in 2020 to US$ 360.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Mupirocin Ointment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Mupirocin Ointment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Mupirocin Ointment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Mupirocin Ointment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 10g, 10g-20g, Above 20g China Mupirocin Ointment Market, By Sales Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Mupirocin Ointment Market Segment Percentages, By Sales Channel, 2020 (%), Hospital, Retail Pharmacy, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Mupirocin Ointment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Mupirocin Ointment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Mupirocin Ointment sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Mupirocin Ointment sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Glenmark Pharms, Glaxosmithkline, SmithKline & French, Humanwell Healthcare, Taro Pharmaceutical, Teva, Perrigo, Hanzhou Zhuyangxin Pharmaceutical

