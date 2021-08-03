Location-Based Entertainment Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | Exit Reality VR, Springboard VR, HTC

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Location-Based Entertainment Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Top Players in Location-Based Entertainment Market are: Exit Reality VR (United States), Springboard VR (United States), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), IMAX Corporation (Canada), The VOID LLC (United States), VRstudios Inc. (United States), Greenlight Insights, Inc (United States), Nanoport Technology Inc. (United States)

Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) is any form of entertainment that is experienced at a particular location thatâ€™s no oneâ€™s home. Also referred to as immersive entertainment, experiential entertainment, or digital out-of-home entertainment, LBEs are diverse and can include family entertainment centers, multisensory digital experiences, theme parks, and immersive art installations.

In Sept 2019, Nanoport Technology announced a partnership with Striker VR on a special custom haptics unit specifically suited for VR and LBE applications. It is the largest-sized production TacHammer to date, uniquely adapted for Striker VR products.

Location-Based Entertainment Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Spending on Games, Video Content

Rising and Growing Mass Consumer Adoption of AR, VR, and Mixed Reality Entertainment Services

Location-Based Entertainment Market Latest Trends:

Increasing Usage of New Technologies such As Virtual Reality Gaming and 3D Technology

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Adoption in Developing Region

Market Challenges:

High Cost Associated with the Installation and Entry Fees in the Entertainment Centers

The Global Location-Based Entertainment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Theme Parks, Large Scale Arcades, Bowling Alleys, Pools, Water Parks, Casinos, Others), Technology (2 Dimensional (2D), 3 Dimensional (3D), Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)), End Use (Amusement Park, Arcade Studios, 4D Films), Component (Hardware, Software)

Key Strategic Developments in Location-Based Entertainment Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

The Location-Based Entertainment Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Location-Based Entertainment market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

