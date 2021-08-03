Licorice Candy Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Mars, Mondelez International, Barcel S.A.

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Licorice Candy Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Top Players in Licorice Candy Market are: Mars Inc. (United States), Mondelez International Inc. (United States), Barcel S.A. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Hershey Foods Corp. (United States), Meiji Co. Ltd.(Japan), Perfetti Van Melle SpA (Italy), Haribo GmbH & Co. (Germany), August Storck KG (Germany), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), United Confectioners (Russia)

The word licorice was derived from the Greek, which meant â€œsweet rootâ€. Licorice is essentially a type of flowering plant that is subject to Southern Europe and Asia. The sweet flavor in licorice is provided by glycyrrhizin, which is 50 times sweeter than sugar. Licorice candy is a sweet which is usually flavored and colored black and red with the extracts of the roots of the licorice plant. A huge variety range of licorice sweets is produced all around the world. It is usually manufactured in the shape of chewy ropes or tubes. Black licorice combined with anise extract is also a well-known flavor in other types of sweets like jellybeans. In addition, there are various other licorice-based sweets that are sold in the United Kingdom, like licorice allsorts. Dutch and Nordic licorice normally contains ammonium chloride in place of sodium chloride, significantly in salty licorice.

Licorice Candy Market Drivers:

The Growth in Population

Increase in Consumption of Licorice Due to the High Level of Calcium in it

Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

Licorice Candy Market Latest Trends:

Adoption of These Licorice Candies, Owing to the Fact That They Help in Quitting Smoking, as Licorice is a Common Ingredient in Tobacco

Growing Demand for Diverse Flavors of Candy

Focus on Development and Innovations of New Flavored Candy

Market Opportunity:

Rising Focus on Younger Consumer Based Licorice Candy through New Inventions

Increasing Number of All Natural and Upscale Varieties of Candies

Growing Emphasis on Healthy Products and All Natural Ingredients

Market Challenges:

Growing Dominance of the Local Players

Increasing the risk of adulteration

The Global Licorice Candy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Black Licorice, Red Licorice, Salty Licorice, Others), Application (Personal Consumption, Hotels, Restaurants, Institutes, Others), Ingredients (Licorice Extract, Sugar, Starch/Flour, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), Packaging (Re-closable Zipper Bags, Lay Down Bags, Overwraps, Stand Up Pouches, Others)

Key Strategic Developments in Licorice Candy Market:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

