3 Reasons Why Maritime Information Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BAE Systems (United Kingdom),L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (United States),Inmarsat (United Kingdom),Thales Group (France),Iridium Communications Inc. (United States),Northop Grumman Corporation (Israel),Raytheon Company (United States),ORBCOMM Inc. (United States),Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States)

Scope of the Report of Maritime Information

Martime information is a solution which is used to provide sensitive data and application which are essential in the events that are occurring in the martime environment. This is an internationally coordinated network and contains navigational warnings, meterological information (forecasts and warnings) and distress alerts.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Maritime Information Analytics, Maritime Information Provision, Vessel Tracking, AIS (Automatic Identification System)), End-User (Government, Commercial)

Market Trends:

Rising Applications of Analytics In Maritime Information Management

Increase in Seaborne Trade

Market Drivers:

Need for Empowering Cybersecurity at Sea

Increasing Awareness Of Maritime Security

Market Opportunities:

Emergence of Smart and Intelligent Technologies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

