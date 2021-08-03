Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel

“
The report titled Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Arkema, BASF, DuPont, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay
Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-based
Water-based
Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
The Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Solvent-based
1.2.2 Water-based
1.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Application
4.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Car
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Business
10.1 AkzoNobel
10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
10.2 Axalta Coating
10.2.1 Axalta Coating Corporation Information
10.2.2 Axalta Coating Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Axalta Coating Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.2.5 Axalta Coating Recent Development
10.3 Henkel
10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Henkel Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.3.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.4 PPG
10.4.1 PPG Corporation Information
10.4.2 PPG Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 PPG Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.4.5 PPG Recent Development
10.5 Sherwin-Williams
10.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
10.6 3M
10.6.1 3M Corporation Information
10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 3M Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.6.5 3M Recent Development
10.7 Arkema
10.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.7.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Arkema Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.7.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.8 BASF
10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.8.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.8.5 BASF Recent Development
10.9 DuPont
10.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.9.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 DuPont Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.9.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.10 Huntsman
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Huntsman Recent Development
10.11 H.B. Fuller
10.11.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
10.11.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.11.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
10.12 Sika
10.12.1 Sika Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sika Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.12.5 Sika Recent Development
10.13 Wacker-Chemie
10.13.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wacker-Chemie Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.13.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development
10.14 Huntsman
10.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
10.14.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Huntsman Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.14.5 Huntsman Recent Development
10.15 Arkema Group
10.15.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Arkema Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Arkema Group Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.15.5 Arkema Group Recent Development
10.16 Lord
10.16.1 Lord Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lord Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lord Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.16.5 Lord Recent Development
10.17 BASF
10.17.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.17.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 BASF Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.17.5 BASF Recent Development
10.18 Ashland
10.18.1 Ashland Corporation Information
10.18.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Ashland Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.18.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.19 ITW
10.19.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.19.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 ITW Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.19.5 ITW Recent Development
10.20 Jowat
10.20.1 Jowat Corporation Information
10.20.2 Jowat Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Jowat Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.20.5 Jowat Recent Development
10.21 ThreeBond
10.21.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
10.21.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 ThreeBond Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.21.5 ThreeBond Recent Development
10.22 Cytec Solvay
10.22.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information
10.22.2 Cytec Solvay Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Products Offered
10.22.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Distributors
12.3 Automotive Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”