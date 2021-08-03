Automotive Coupling Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o.

“

The report titled Global Automotive Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o., Eaton Corporation, Konsberg Automotive, Madras Chain Corporation, Minda Furukawa Electric, Nexteer Automotive, SGF Automotive, Teconnex

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Couplings

Flexible Couplings



Market Segmentation by Application: OEM

Aftermarket



The Automotive Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coupling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coupling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coupling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coupling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coupling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Coupling Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Coupling Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Coupling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Couplings

1.2.2 Flexible Couplings

1.3 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automotive Coupling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Coupling Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Coupling Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Coupling Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Coupling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Coupling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Coupling Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Coupling Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Coupling as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Coupling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Coupling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Coupling Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automotive Coupling by Application

4.1 Automotive Coupling Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automotive Coupling by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automotive Coupling by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automotive Coupling by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Coupling Business

10.1 BorgWarner

10.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.1.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

10.2 Dana Limited

10.2.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dana Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.2.5 Dana Limited Recent Development

10.3 Diamon Sp.z.o.

10.3.1 Diamon Sp.z.o. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Diamon Sp.z.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.3.5 Diamon Sp.z.o. Recent Development

10.4 Eaton Corporation

10.4.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eaton Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.4.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Konsberg Automotive

10.5.1 Konsberg Automotive Corporation Information

10.5.2 Konsberg Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.5.5 Konsberg Automotive Recent Development

10.6 Madras Chain Corporation

10.6.1 Madras Chain Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Madras Chain Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.6.5 Madras Chain Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Minda Furukawa Electric

10.7.1 Minda Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 Minda Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.7.5 Minda Furukawa Electric Recent Development

10.8 Nexteer Automotive

10.8.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nexteer Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.8.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

10.9 SGF Automotive

10.9.1 SGF Automotive Corporation Information

10.9.2 SGF Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

10.9.5 SGF Automotive Recent Development

10.10 Teconnex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Coupling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Teconnex Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Teconnex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Coupling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Coupling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Coupling Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Coupling Distributors

12.3 Automotive Coupling Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

