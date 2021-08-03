Fitness Watches is anticipated to show growth by 2026 | Apple Inc. ,Fitbit Inc. ,Garmin Ltd. ,Xiaomi

The Latest research coverage on Fitness Watches Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The Fitness Watches Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Fitness Watches market.

The growing awareness towards fitness and health and rapid availability of wearable devices are becoming major drivers of the wearables industry. With the technology advancement regarding sensors will get smaller with time, in the future, it could soon even be woven into the fabric. And smart fitness devices have also become major trend in the fashion industry, today smart textiles are becoming major attractions for fitness. Talking about wearable technology, it has commonplace on the wrist and it is highly adopted by marathon runners and casual gym-goers. These fitness devices are highly used by personal trainers, fitness instructors. These devices help in maintaining a careful diet and exercise plan, track of a healthy heart. In currently the leading market players are focusing on enhancing awareness among consumers by setting out their stalls, campaigns, and other initiatives. The fitness industry continues to grow at a huge exponential rate, in terms of both who are attending gyms regularly and those also who retrieving the services of personal trainers.

In the year 2020, Samsung India announced the launch of the Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G. The company revealed that the entire smartwatches are made in India. As the company is known as the 2nd largest trusted smartphone brand, through this partnership the company is enhancing the portfolio in the watch industry and gaining market share in India.

Apple Inc. (United States),Fitbit Inc. (United States),Garmin Ltd. (United States),Xiaomi (China),LG Electronics (South Korea),MAD Apparel, Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea),Sony Corporation (Japan),Polar Electro (Finland),Letsfit, LLC (United States)

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Features (Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Distance Tracker, Heart Rate Tracker, Others), Operating System (Android, IOS), End User (Athletes, General User)

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement Regarding Fitness Watch

Market Drivers:

Growing Government Initiative Programs Related to Health Awareness

Rising Awareness among People Related to Health and Fitness, The growth in the global health club industry across the globe is major driving for the development of the fitness industry. According to the study, the health club industry is generating USD 94 billion in FY 2019, as it was noticed around USD 87.2 billion in previous years.

Challenges:

High Prices of Fitness Products

Lack of Awareness of Fitness Products

Opportunities:

Rising Demand among the Growing Urban Population

Rising Demand from Emerging Economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Others

Growing Demand for Connected Devices and Development of Key Enabling Technologies

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

