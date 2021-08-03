The Latest research coverage on 4K Display Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The 4K Display Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the 4K Display market.

What is 4K Display?

4K UHD is an extra densely packed screen, letting the larger number of pixels to create a high-resolution pixel. Due to these additional pixels, 4K displays can show up to 4x more data than Full HD displays. These 4K display innovations are upgraded the television viewing experience, by providing consumers them to watch their video quality which is twice good as HD viewing content. Asia-Pacific is holding a significant share for 4K market as major players are from Japan and South Korea.

On 18 July 2019, Sony launched its first-ever new smartphone, Sony Xperia 1, which sports a 4K-resolution 21:9 OLED screen. Sony is looking to outdo itself with the Xperia 1R, which could have a 5K-resolution screen.

Major & Emerging Players in 4K Display Market:-

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan),EIZO Corporation (Japan),Sony Corporation (Japan),LG Electronics (South Korea),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Walt Disney Company (United States),Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Camcorders, Smart TVs, Projectors, Digital Cameras, Monitors, Smartphones & Tablets, Others), Application (Consumer ElectronicsÂ , Gaming and EntertainmentÂ , OtherÂ ), Display Technologies (Light Emitting Diode (LED), High Definition (HD), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)), Resolution (3840×2160, 4096×2160, 3996×2160, 5120×3200, 5120×2160)

Market Trends:

High definition has been a significant trend in smart devices

Initiatives in K-12 as well as for Higher Education Lab Courses in an Ultra HD Display

Growing Demand for a Better Gaming Experience, Enriche Entertainment, and is also Increasing Availabilit

Market Drivers:

Increasing High Demand for Large Screen TVs With High Resolution

Rising Interest of people of Seeing the content in an Ultra-High Resolution

Challenges:

Streaming 4K Content may Negatively Impact the Market

Lack of Awareness of the 4K Concept Among the Consumers

Opportunities:

Rising wide application of 4K Displays

Ultra HD Cameras give an Opportunity for Various TV Shows and Movies to be Recorded and Edited in 4K UHD

