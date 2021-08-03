Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The Latest research coverage on Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Solar Photovoltaic Glass?

Increasing concerns about climate change, the health effects of air pollution, energy security and energy access, along with volatile oil prices in recent decades, have led to the need to produce and use an alternative, low-carbon technology options such as renewables. Solar photovoltaic has been one of the pioneering renewable technologies over the decades. The solar photovoltaic glass enables the conversion of light into electricity. These glasses incorporate transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells, known as solar cells that are sandwiched between two sheets of glass. This enables the light to transfer through them producing solar energy. In the structure of the solar panels, Solar photovoltaic glass is placed on the top of silicon cells. Solar Photovoltaic Glass is used to transport solar energy. This shifting focus towards renewable energy sources has driven the global solar photovoltaic glass market.

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass, Co. Ltd. (NSG Group) entered into a joint development agreement between its subsidiary and Ubiquitous Energy, a leader in transparent solar technology. This agreement targets the development, manufacture, and integration of Ubiquitous Energyâ€™s ClearView Powerâ„¢ technology into architectural window glass that has the potential to produce solar electricity for buildings.

In June 2018, Solar glass manufacturer Gujarat Borosil planned to invest around INR 435 crore to more than double its manufacturing capacity of tempered solar glass facility by fiscal 2020.

Major & Emerging Players in Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market:-

AGC Solar (Japan),Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan),Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China),Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey),Guardian Glass (Thailand),Saint-Gobain Solar (France),Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India),Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (China),Flat Glass Co., Ltd. (China),Interfloat Corporation (Germany),Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies (China),Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),F Solar GmbH (Germany),Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited (India),Euroglas (Germany),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated, Tempered, Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Coated, Others), Application (Utility, Residential, Non-Residential), End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules, Thin Film PV Modules)

Market Trends:

Rising R&D Activities and Green Building Trends

Market Drivers:

Supportive Policies and Initiatives of Various Governments Across the Globe

Increasing Demand for Solar Systems in Residential Applications

Rapid Industrialization And Urbanization in Emerging Nations

Challenges:

Less Availability of High-Quality Solar PV Glass

Opportunities:

Shifting Focus Towards Renewable Energy Sources Owing to the Increasing Environment Concerns

Decreasing Costs of Solar Systems and Energy Storage Devices

Increasing Prices of Fossil Fuels

