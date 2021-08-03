Commercial Seeds Market to See Thriving Worldwide || Dow AgroSciences LLC ,Hyland Seeds ,Monsanto Company

The Latest research coverage on Commercial Seeds Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Commercial Seeds?

The commercial seeds market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing population and increasing demand for food grains. The growing demand for seeds from the food, beverage, animal feed, and biofuels industry is driving the growth of the market. New advancements in molecular biology have facilitated cheaper and faster mapping of genetic codes of plants. Farmers can increase their production through Genetically Modified (GM) seeds. As a result, there is a significant demand for biotechnology seeds owing to their great efficiency in agricultural production. This is expected to present a lucrative opportunity owing to the ability of commercial seeds to improve crop yield compared to farm seeds.

In Feb 2020, Bayer announced pipeline project advancements and newly unveiled research in dedicated research and development (R&D) pipeline update for the Crop Science Division.

Major & Emerging Players in Commercial Seeds Market:-

Dow AgroSciences LLC (United States),Hyland Seeds (Canada),Monsanto Company (United States),Pfister Seeds (United States),Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. (United States),Syngenta Group (Switzerland),Land O’Lakes, Inc. (United States),Vilmorin (France),KWS SAAT SE (Germany),Bayer CropScience (Germany)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Conventional Seeds (corn, soybean, vegetable, cereals, cotton, rice and canola), Genetically Modified Seeds (soybean, corn, cotton, and Others)), Application (Farmland, Greenhouse, Other), Ownership (Proprietary Seeds, Non-proprietary Seeds)

Market Trends:

Increase in Adoption of Genetically Modified Seeds

New Advancements in Molecular Biology

Market Drivers:

Increasing Population and Increasing Demand for Food Grains

Rising Demand from the Livestock Sector for Animal Feeds

Increase in Demand from the Biofuel Sector

Challenges:

Genetically Modified Crops Affect Human Health due to Their Altered Genes

Commercialization of Fake Seeds and Counterfeit of Products

Opportunities:

High Demand in Developing Regions

Public-private Partnerships in Varietal Development

