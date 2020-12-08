Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The global automated storage and retrieval system market was valued at US$ 2,349.9 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4,616.1 Mn with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. Europe held the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market in 2018, followed by North America and APAC.

ASRS systems also play an essential role in robotics, where they are used to guide the autonomous robots called ‘self-navigating robots.’ Various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are pretty concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for the task of storage, and retrieval of their products whenever required. A variety of ASRS systems are available in the market, out of which many systems are highly flexible and can be relocated. Other benefits include improved ergonomics, better inventory control, workplace safety, and others. However, the high cost associated with the installation, along with the overall maintenance cost, is hindering the market growth as it is often not affordable for small facilities to incur such costly automation.

The report segments the global Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

