Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020 Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and future opportunity

Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of securing and authenticating products in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement malpractices. Anti-counterfeit measures are taken by companies, to minimize the losses incurred due to counterfeiting and to maintain their brand equity. The global anti-counterfeit packaging (Security document and event ticketing) market generated revenue of $22.8 billion in 2014 and is forecast to reach of $38.3 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5%, over the forecast period.

Two major factors influencing the adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies in security documents and event ticketing are, intellectual damage to the company in the form of goodwill and economic damage to consumer. Thus, the adoption of novel technologies for document tracking would reduce the impact of economic damage and further boost the adoption of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Incorporation of advanced RFID technologies in document tracking and event ticketing has not only helped secure confidential documents, but has also helped in facilitating counterfeiting notifications on the event site. Counterfeiting practices are more common in developing countries, as compared to developed countries. However, the high cost for authenticating documents and event tickets considerably affects the market growth. Presently, heavy production and fragmented control over the supply of documents, are the two major challenges in this market.

Some of the key players of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market:

Graphic Security Systems, Corp., Alpvision, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D), Prooftag (Novatec SA), IAI industrial systems, U-NICA Group. and Sicapa.

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

