Commercial Flooring Market Global Insights, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Scope 2021| Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global Commercial Flooring market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis Commercial Flooring report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The Commercial Flooring report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Commercial Flooring market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Commercial Flooring market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report: Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Milliken & Company, J+J Flooring Group, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Florim USA, Lamosa, Kronospan, Crossville, Parterre
Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Product: Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT), Carpet, Hardwood and Laminate, Ceramic Tile, Others
Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Application: Education, Medical, Sports, Leisure And Shopping, Traffic, Office, Industrial
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Commercial Flooring market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Commercial Flooring market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Commercial Flooring market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Commercial Flooring market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Commercial Flooring market in terms of growth.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Commercial Flooring market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Commercial Flooring market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Commercial Flooring market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Commercial Flooring market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Commercial Flooring market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
1.2.3 Carpet
1.2.4 Hardwood and Laminate
1.2.5 Ceramic Tile
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Education
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Sports
1.3.5 Leisure And Shopping
1.3.6 Traffic
1.3.7 Office
1.3.8 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Flooring Production
2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Commercial Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Commercial Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Commercial Flooring Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Commercial Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Commercial Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Flooring Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Commercial Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Commercial Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Flooring Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Commercial Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Commercial Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Commercial Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Commercial Flooring Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Commercial Flooring Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Commercial Flooring Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Commercial Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Commercial Flooring Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Commercial Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Commercial Flooring Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Commercial Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Commercial Flooring Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Commercial Flooring Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Commercial Flooring Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Mohawk Group
12.1.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mohawk Group Overview
12.1.3 Mohawk Group Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Mohawk Group Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.1.5 Mohawk Group Recent Developments
12.2 Mannington
12.2.1 Mannington Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mannington Overview
12.2.3 Mannington Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mannington Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.2.5 Mannington Recent Developments
12.3 Armstrong
12.3.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.3.2 Armstrong Overview
12.3.3 Armstrong Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Armstrong Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.3.5 Armstrong Recent Developments
12.4 Shaw Industries
12.4.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information
12.4.2 Shaw Industries Overview
12.4.3 Shaw Industries Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Shaw Industries Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.4.5 Shaw Industries Recent Developments
12.5 Tarkett
12.5.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tarkett Overview
12.5.3 Tarkett Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Tarkett Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.5.5 Tarkett Recent Developments
12.6 LG Hausys
12.6.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.6.2 LG Hausys Overview
12.6.3 LG Hausys Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LG Hausys Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.6.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments
12.7 Milliken & Company
12.7.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Milliken & Company Overview
12.7.3 Milliken & Company Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Milliken & Company Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.7.5 Milliken & Company Recent Developments
12.8 J+J Flooring Group
12.8.1 J+J Flooring Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 J+J Flooring Group Overview
12.8.3 J+J Flooring Group Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 J+J Flooring Group Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.8.5 J+J Flooring Group Recent Developments
12.9 StonePeak Ceramics
12.9.1 StonePeak Ceramics Corporation Information
12.9.2 StonePeak Ceramics Overview
12.9.3 StonePeak Ceramics Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 StonePeak Ceramics Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.9.5 StonePeak Ceramics Recent Developments
12.10 Roppe
12.10.1 Roppe Corporation Information
12.10.2 Roppe Overview
12.10.3 Roppe Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Roppe Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.10.5 Roppe Recent Developments
12.11 Florim USA
12.11.1 Florim USA Corporation Information
12.11.2 Florim USA Overview
12.11.3 Florim USA Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Florim USA Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.11.5 Florim USA Recent Developments
12.12 Lamosa
12.12.1 Lamosa Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lamosa Overview
12.12.3 Lamosa Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Lamosa Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.12.5 Lamosa Recent Developments
12.13 Kronospan
12.13.1 Kronospan Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kronospan Overview
12.13.3 Kronospan Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Kronospan Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.13.5 Kronospan Recent Developments
12.14 Crossville
12.14.1 Crossville Corporation Information
12.14.2 Crossville Overview
12.14.3 Crossville Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Crossville Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.14.5 Crossville Recent Developments
12.15 Parterre
12.15.1 Parterre Corporation Information
12.15.2 Parterre Overview
12.15.3 Parterre Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Parterre Commercial Flooring Product Description
12.15.5 Parterre Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Commercial Flooring Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Commercial Flooring Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Commercial Flooring Production Mode & Process
13.4 Commercial Flooring Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Commercial Flooring Sales Channels
13.4.2 Commercial Flooring Distributors
13.5 Commercial Flooring Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Commercial Flooring Industry Trends
14.2 Commercial Flooring Market Drivers
14.3 Commercial Flooring Market Challenges
14.4 Commercial Flooring Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Flooring Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
