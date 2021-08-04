Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027| JPFL-ExxonMobil, Taghleef, Oben Licht Holding Group

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Research Report: JPFL-ExxonMobil, Taghleef, Oben Licht Holding Group, NAN YA PLASTICS, Yem Chio, Treofan, Vibac, Sibur, Cosmo, Manucor S.p.A., Flex Film, Stenta Films, FUTAMURA, China Flexible Packaging Group, Gettel Group, FuRong Technology, Xiaoshan Huayi, Kinlead Packaging, Jiangsu Shukang, Decro, FSPG, Guangqing New Material, Shenda, NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland), Yem Chio(Ningbo)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular Quench Method, Flat Film Strength Method
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging Films, Print Lamination Films, Label Films, Others
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market in terms of growth.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Tubular Quench Method
1.2.3 Flat Film Strength Method
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging Films
1.3.3 Print Lamination Films
1.3.4 Label Films
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production
2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 JPFL-ExxonMobil
12.1.1 JPFL-ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.1.2 JPFL-ExxonMobil Overview
12.1.3 JPFL-ExxonMobil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 JPFL-ExxonMobil Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.1.5 JPFL-ExxonMobil Recent Developments
12.2 Taghleef
12.2.1 Taghleef Corporation Information
12.2.2 Taghleef Overview
12.2.3 Taghleef Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Taghleef Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.2.5 Taghleef Recent Developments
12.3 Oben Licht Holding Group
12.3.1 Oben Licht Holding Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Oben Licht Holding Group Overview
12.3.3 Oben Licht Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Oben Licht Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.3.5 Oben Licht Holding Group Recent Developments
12.4 NAN YA PLASTICS
12.4.1 NAN YA PLASTICS Corporation Information
12.4.2 NAN YA PLASTICS Overview
12.4.3 NAN YA PLASTICS Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 NAN YA PLASTICS Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.4.5 NAN YA PLASTICS Recent Developments
12.5 Yem Chio
12.5.1 Yem Chio Corporation Information
12.5.2 Yem Chio Overview
12.5.3 Yem Chio Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Yem Chio Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.5.5 Yem Chio Recent Developments
12.6 Treofan
12.6.1 Treofan Corporation Information
12.6.2 Treofan Overview
12.6.3 Treofan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Treofan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.6.5 Treofan Recent Developments
12.7 Vibac
12.7.1 Vibac Corporation Information
12.7.2 Vibac Overview
12.7.3 Vibac Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Vibac Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.7.5 Vibac Recent Developments
12.8 Sibur
12.8.1 Sibur Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sibur Overview
12.8.3 Sibur Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sibur Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.8.5 Sibur Recent Developments
12.9 Cosmo
12.9.1 Cosmo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cosmo Overview
12.9.3 Cosmo Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Cosmo Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.9.5 Cosmo Recent Developments
12.10 Manucor S.p.A.
12.10.1 Manucor S.p.A. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Manucor S.p.A. Overview
12.10.3 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.10.5 Manucor S.p.A. Recent Developments
12.11 Flex Film
12.11.1 Flex Film Corporation Information
12.11.2 Flex Film Overview
12.11.3 Flex Film Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Flex Film Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.11.5 Flex Film Recent Developments
12.12 Stenta Films
12.12.1 Stenta Films Corporation Information
12.12.2 Stenta Films Overview
12.12.3 Stenta Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Stenta Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.12.5 Stenta Films Recent Developments
12.13 FUTAMURA
12.13.1 FUTAMURA Corporation Information
12.13.2 FUTAMURA Overview
12.13.3 FUTAMURA Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 FUTAMURA Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.13.5 FUTAMURA Recent Developments
12.14 China Flexible Packaging Group
12.14.1 China Flexible Packaging Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 China Flexible Packaging Group Overview
12.14.3 China Flexible Packaging Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 China Flexible Packaging Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.14.5 China Flexible Packaging Group Recent Developments
12.15 Gettel Group
12.15.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Gettel Group Overview
12.15.3 Gettel Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Gettel Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.15.5 Gettel Group Recent Developments
12.16 FuRong Technology
12.16.1 FuRong Technology Corporation Information
12.16.2 FuRong Technology Overview
12.16.3 FuRong Technology Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 FuRong Technology Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.16.5 FuRong Technology Recent Developments
12.17 Xiaoshan Huayi
12.17.1 Xiaoshan Huayi Corporation Information
12.17.2 Xiaoshan Huayi Overview
12.17.3 Xiaoshan Huayi Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Xiaoshan Huayi Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.17.5 Xiaoshan Huayi Recent Developments
12.18 Kinlead Packaging
12.18.1 Kinlead Packaging Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kinlead Packaging Overview
12.18.3 Kinlead Packaging Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Kinlead Packaging Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.18.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Developments
12.19 Jiangsu Shukang
12.19.1 Jiangsu Shukang Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jiangsu Shukang Overview
12.19.3 Jiangsu Shukang Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Jiangsu Shukang Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.19.5 Jiangsu Shukang Recent Developments
12.20 Decro
12.20.1 Decro Corporation Information
12.20.2 Decro Overview
12.20.3 Decro Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Decro Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.20.5 Decro Recent Developments
12.21 FSPG
12.21.1 FSPG Corporation Information
12.21.2 FSPG Overview
12.21.3 FSPG Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 FSPG Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.21.5 FSPG Recent Developments
12.22 Guangqing New Material
12.22.1 Guangqing New Material Corporation Information
12.22.2 Guangqing New Material Overview
12.22.3 Guangqing New Material Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Guangqing New Material Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.22.5 Guangqing New Material Recent Developments
12.23 Shenda
12.23.1 Shenda Corporation Information
12.23.2 Shenda Overview
12.23.3 Shenda Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Shenda Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.23.5 Shenda Recent Developments
12.24 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)
12.24.1 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland) Corporation Information
12.24.2 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland) Overview
12.24.3 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.24.5 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland) Recent Developments
12.25 Yem Chio(Ningbo)
12.25.1 Yem Chio(Ningbo) Corporation Information
12.25.2 Yem Chio(Ningbo) Overview
12.25.3 Yem Chio(Ningbo) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Yem Chio(Ningbo) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description
12.25.5 Yem Chio(Ningbo) Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Distributors
13.5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Industry Trends
14.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Drivers
14.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Challenges
14.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
