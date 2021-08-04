POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size 2021, Industry Analysis, Growth History, Trends and Forecast 2027| Ticona, DuPont, Polyplastics

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis POM (Polyoxymethylene) report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The POM (Polyoxymethylene) report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Research Report: Ticona, DuPont, Polyplastics, KEP, Mitsubishi, BASF, Kolon, Asahi Kasei, LG Chem, Formosa Plastis, Yunnan Yuntianhua, PTM Engineering Plastics, Shanghai Bluestar POM, China Bluechemical, Shenhua Group, HNEC, Tianjin Bohua Yongli, Yankuang Group

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Segmentation by Product: POM-H, POM-C

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Items, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Machinery Manufacturing, Electrical Industry, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market in terms of growth.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the POM (Polyoxymethylene) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the POM (Polyoxymethylene) market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 POM-H

1.2.3 POM-C

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Items

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.3.5 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.6 Electrical Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production

2.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ticona

12.1.1 Ticona Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ticona Overview

12.1.3 Ticona POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ticona POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.1.5 Ticona Recent Developments

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Overview

12.2.3 DuPont POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DuPont POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.3 Polyplastics

12.3.1 Polyplastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Polyplastics Overview

12.3.3 Polyplastics POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Polyplastics POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.3.5 Polyplastics Recent Developments

12.4 KEP

12.4.1 KEP Corporation Information

12.4.2 KEP Overview

12.4.3 KEP POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KEP POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.4.5 KEP Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 Kolon

12.7.1 Kolon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kolon Overview

12.7.3 Kolon POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kolon POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.7.5 Kolon Recent Developments

12.8 Asahi Kasei

12.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.8.3 Asahi Kasei POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Asahi Kasei POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.8.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.9 LG Chem

12.9.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Chem Overview

12.9.3 LG Chem POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Chem POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.9.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.10 Formosa Plastis

12.10.1 Formosa Plastis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Formosa Plastis Overview

12.10.3 Formosa Plastis POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Formosa Plastis POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.10.5 Formosa Plastis Recent Developments

12.11 Yunnan Yuntianhua

12.11.1 Yunnan Yuntianhua Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yunnan Yuntianhua Overview

12.11.3 Yunnan Yuntianhua POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yunnan Yuntianhua POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.11.5 Yunnan Yuntianhua Recent Developments

12.12 PTM Engineering Plastics

12.12.1 PTM Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

12.12.2 PTM Engineering Plastics Overview

12.12.3 PTM Engineering Plastics POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PTM Engineering Plastics POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.12.5 PTM Engineering Plastics Recent Developments

12.13 Shanghai Bluestar POM

12.13.1 Shanghai Bluestar POM Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shanghai Bluestar POM Overview

12.13.3 Shanghai Bluestar POM POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shanghai Bluestar POM POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.13.5 Shanghai Bluestar POM Recent Developments

12.14 China Bluechemical

12.14.1 China Bluechemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 China Bluechemical Overview

12.14.3 China Bluechemical POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 China Bluechemical POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.14.5 China Bluechemical Recent Developments

12.15 Shenhua Group

12.15.1 Shenhua Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenhua Group Overview

12.15.3 Shenhua Group POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenhua Group POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.15.5 Shenhua Group Recent Developments

12.16 HNEC

12.16.1 HNEC Corporation Information

12.16.2 HNEC Overview

12.16.3 HNEC POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HNEC POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.16.5 HNEC Recent Developments

12.17 Tianjin Bohua Yongli

12.17.1 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Overview

12.17.3 Tianjin Bohua Yongli POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tianjin Bohua Yongli POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.17.5 Tianjin Bohua Yongli Recent Developments

12.18 Yankuang Group

12.18.1 Yankuang Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yankuang Group Overview

12.18.3 Yankuang Group POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Yankuang Group POM (Polyoxymethylene) Product Description

12.18.5 Yankuang Group Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Production Mode & Process

13.4 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Channels

13.4.2 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Distributors

13.5 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Industry Trends

14.2 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Drivers

14.3 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Challenges

14.4 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

