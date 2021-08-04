Masterbatch Market Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

The global masterbatch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. According to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

A masterbatch is a mixture of pigments, additives and carrier resins, which is widely used for coloring and protecting the polymer from harmful ultra-violet (UV) radiations. It is also used for enhancing the antistatic, antifog, antilocking, UV stabilizing and flame retardation properties of polymers. It is employed in the construction, automotive, textile, agriculture and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Market Trends

A masterbatch is used in the production of construction materials on account of its properties, which include electrical conductivity and resistance against high temperatures. In line with this, the increasing construction activities around the world are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments of several countries are encouraging automotive companies to use lightweight materials for reducing weight and increasing fuel efficiency. Plastics, produced from masterbatches, are utilized in the manufacturing of different automotive components. Apart from this, hectic lifestyles and inflating income levels are escalating the demand the packaged food items, which in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the industry in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

A. Schulman Inc.

Americhem

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Gabriel-Chemie

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Plastiblends India

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Polyone Corporation

Polyplast Muller

RTP Company

Tosaf Group

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Breakup by Type:

Color

White

Black

Additive

Filler

Breakup by Polymer Type:

PP

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

PVC

PUR

PET

PS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

