Usage-Based Insurance Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Usage-Based Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global usage-based insurance market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Usage-based insurance refers to a specialized automobile insurance policy that is widely available in pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and pay-per-mile (PPM)formats. It calculates the premium of the vehicle on the basis of the usage of the vehicle and the consumer driving behavior that can be analyzed via the readings obtained from the telematics device installed in the automobile for monitoring the speed, time and distance covered.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the automotive sector. With the increasing adoption of remote diagnostics to monitor consumer driving patterns, there has been a significant rise in the demand for usage-based insurance across the globe. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of advanced telematics-based platforms in light-duty vehicles (LDV). Their deployment assists in replacing an additional black-box in vehicles for recording pertinent data, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising concerns for driver safety and the continual reductions in the premium rates of usage-based insurance.

Breakup by Type:

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Others

Breakup by Technology:

OBD II

Black Box

Smartphones

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-duty Vehicle (HDV)

Breakup by Vehicle Age:

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance UK Ltd

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Mapfre S.A.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

State Farm Automobile Mutual Insurance Company

TomTom International BV.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Unipol Gruppo S.p.A).

