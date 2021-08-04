Japan Diabetes Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2026

Japan had more than seven million people diagnosed with diabetes. The major cause of diabetes in Japan is unhealthy dietary habits which has resulted in 65% growth in diabetes cases in the region. The Japanese culinary tradition is centred on foods which trigger obesity, such as excessive intake of white rice, noodles, high sugar food, pickled vegetables, spices, etc. However, in order to curtail obesity and prevent the dissemination of diabetes, the Japanese government launched anti-obesity campaign in 2008. It mandates limiting waistline for adults between the ages 40 and 75 within accepted standards. Apart from this, aging-population and low-birth-rates, and sedentary lifestyle have emerged as important factors for the cause of diabetes in the region. The latest report by IMARC Group, the Japan diabetes market size reached US$ 4.34 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

The Japanese government provides universal health coverage to its citizens, under which treatment costs are covered by national health insurance. Apart from this, Japan also has one of the highest per capita spending on drugs and most people can afford expensive treatments for diseases, such as diabetes. As a result of this, the demand for medicines and equipment for the treatment of diabetes is increasing in Japan. This offers enough opportunities to the manufacturers in the pharmaceuticals industry to create a market for their products in the region.

The market is bifurcated as oral antidiabetics and insulin. Insulin represents the largest market, accounting for the majority of the share. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major player are Sanofi K.K., Novo-Nordisk, Takeda, Eli Lily Japan K.K., and Ono. The report provides an analytical and statistical insight into the Japanese diabetes market. It also offers both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in Japan.

The report examines the Japan diabetes market on the basis of:

Segment:

Oral Antidiabetics

Insulin

Key Players:

Sanofi K.K

Novo-Nordisk

Takeda

Eli Lily Japan K.K.

Ono

