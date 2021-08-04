Indian Apiculture Market 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Apiculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, provide the Indian apiculture market expects the market to reach a value of INR 38,609 Million by 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type, application and geography Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-honey-beekeeping-apiculture-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Apiculture, also known as beekeeping, is the study and practice of cultivating bees on a commercial scale to produce products such as honey, propolis, royal jelly and beeswax. Apiculture involves mass breeding of bees in apiaries where beehives are set up and placed in areas with a high concentration of flowering plants. Apis Indica, or Indian bee, is the most commonly reared and domesticated bee species in India due to its high yield of honey every year. Honey, produced by bees using the nectar or sugary secretions of plants, serves as a vital ingredient in various food dishes, and cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Apart from this, the beeswax obtained from beehives is used in the manufacturing of candles and polishes for footwear and furniture.

Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3fqbM47

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:



The growing ayurvedic industry in India is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Ayurveda is the ancient Indian medicinal system which prescribes extensive usage of honey owing to its medicinal properties. Rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of honey has shifted their preference to Ayurveda as a more natural alternative science of healing. People are now widely incorporating honey in their daily diet to ensure maintaining a healthy immune system. Additionally, honey is a known remedy for the treatment of various respiratory, skin and vision issues without any side-effects, which is also augmenting the consumption of honey in the country. Consequently, manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are launching varied products with honey as the key ingredient. Furthermore, owing to the medicinal benefits of honey and beeswax, industries such as pharmaceutical, and beauty and personal well-being are extensively utilizing them in the manufacturing of their products, thus contributing significantly to the market growth

Indian Apiculture Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

Breakup by Prouct Type:

Honey

Bbeeswa

Breakup by Appliaction:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others.

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India,

East India

West India

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/