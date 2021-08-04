GCC Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Geographic Information System (GIS) Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the gcc geographic information system (GIS) market market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A geographic information system (GIS) is a framework that is extensively employed for gathering, managing, storing, and displaying data related to the numerous positions on the Earth’s surface. It involves the use of digital, cryptographic and photographic data to offer topographical information and relationships to the users. It is also utilized to provide additional insights into datathat further assist in analyzing spatial information, routing in-car navigation, reporting power outages, and forecasting the weather.

GCC Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Trends:

The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of smart city projects. Since these projects require real-time data sharing for disaster management andclimate monitoring, this is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, the growing integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the increasing deployment of GIS for 3D visualization and remote monitoringforonshore and offshore oil production across the GCC region. Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the region has encouraged healthcare agencies to employ GIS servicesto facilitatemapping, location intelligence and spatial analyticsfor keeping track of infected and recovered patients.

GCC Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, function, device, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

