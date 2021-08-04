Orissa Dairy Market Analysis 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Orissa Dairy Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the Orissa dairy market expected to to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026.

Orissa is situated in the eastern region of India and currently represents one of the largest dairy markets in the country. The majority of the milk in Orissa is sourced from cows and buffalos. Dairy producers in the state have made significant advancements in their production processes, supported by various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Orissa Dairy Market Trends:

The growth of the Orissa dairy industry can be attributed to the lower wage rates and lower land costs, which have enabled farmers to produce milk at affordable prices. The availability of cheaper feed and grazing land in the state is also contributing to reducing production costs of milk. Moreover, the Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) is promoting, producing, procuring, processing and marketing dairy products for the economic development of the rural farming community in the state. Along with this, the inclusion of Orissa in the National Dairy Plan (NDP) of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is further fueling the market growth.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type.

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

