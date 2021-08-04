Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market Outlook 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the nigeria cocoa processing market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026

Cocoa processing refers to a technique used for converting cocoa beans into different forms, such as cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, etc. These products are rich sources of theobromine, iron, vitamins, polyphenols, magnesium, zinc, etc. Cocoa-based items offer numerous benefits in improving metabolism, maintaining blood pressure levels, enhancing cognitive health, etc. They find diverse applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market Trends:

The extensive land use and the favorable climatic conditions for the sustainable production of cocoa are driving the Nigeria cocoa processing market. Furthermore, the growing penetration of western food trends is also propelling the demand for cocoa-based baked products, beverages, confectioneries, etc. Moreover, the rising awareness of the anti-aging, moisturizing, and anti-inflammatory properties of cocoa beans is further augmenting their usage in the cosmetics industry. Apart from this, the rising popularity of cocoa-infused grooming products, such as soap bars, lotions, creams, lip balms, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, cocoa products are extensively used as flavoring agents and coatings on medicines in the pharmaceutical industry, which is projected to fuel the growth of the Nigeria market over the forecasted period.

Nigeria Cocoa Processing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Cocoa (Ile-Oluji) Limited, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, Mondel?z International, Olam International and Saroafrica International Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on bean type, product type and application.

Breakup by Bean Type:

Forastero

Criollo

Trinitario

Breakup by Product Type:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Others

Breakup by Application:

Confectionary

Bakery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

