North America Modular Construction Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “ North America Modular Construction Market Size: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″,the North America modular construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

Modular construction is the process of building ceilings, doors, walls, beams, floors, and columns. It assists in improving quality control, ensuring relocation or expansion, reducing construction time, and minimizing waste production. As it is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional construction methods, it is increasingly being adopted across the North American region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic

North America Modular Construction Market Trends:

There is currently a significantrise in the number of infrastructure projectsacross the North American region. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for prefabricated building structures,represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing focus on reducing overall cost and time of construction is also driving the market. Furthermore, leading market players are integrating advanced technologies with prefabrication methods like artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and building information modeling (BIM). This, along with the growing prevalence of extreme cold weather in the region,is creating a favorable market outlook.

North America Modular Construction Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Building Systems, LLC, ATCO Ltd., Boxx Modular, Inc. (Black Diamond Group), Mobile Modular Management Corporation (McGrath RentCorp, Inc.), Modular Genius, Inc., Satellite Shelters, Inc., Triumph Modular Corporation, Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC, Vesta Modular, and Willscot Corporation.

Breakup by Division:

Permanent Modular Construction (PMC)

Relocatable Buildings (RB)

Breakup by Sector:

Public

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Concrete

Steel

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

