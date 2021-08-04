Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Industry Top Companies Share, Revenue, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global oxidized polyethylene wax market size exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. Oxidized polyethylene (PE) wax refers to a resin that provides high adherence when used with varnishes, inks, coatings, and textiles. It can be extensively utilized as a polymer additive, aqueous emulsion, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) lubricant, and protective coating for floors and furniture. Moreover, it finds widespread applications in the food and beverages sector as a defoamer and packaging adhesive.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction sector. Oxidized PE wax is widely utilized in the sector as a floor finish to protect concrete, offer stability and improve friction, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. This is also supported by the rising number of infrastructural projects on the global level and the increasing demand for refurbishment and renovation activities across the residential segment. The market is further driven by the increasing adoption of oxidized PE waxes for the production of bacterial polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs). Coupled with the growing environmental concerns among the masses, this is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Deurex Ag

Honeywell International Inc

Industrial Raw Material LLC

Innospec Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Palmer Holland

The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Trecora Resources

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Zellag

Breakup by Product:

High-density

Low-density

Breakup by Application:

Plastic Processing

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Rubber Processing

Metal Processing

Adhesives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

