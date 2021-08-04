Downhole Tools Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Share and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Downhole Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global downhole tools market size exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026. Downhole tools refer to equipment that are widely used for well drilling and interventions. Commonly including drilling jars, fishing tools, shock tools, drag friction and roller centralizers, they are extensively utilized in oil and gas production as they enhance the overall efficiency of drilling processes while reducing the overall cost of operation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the oil and gas industry. The increasing investments by the government of numerous countries to discover untapped oil fields and refineries are also contributing to the market growth. Along with this, continual technological advancements, such as the advent of three-dimensional (3D) visualization tools that aid in improving accuracy and advanced downhole tools that sustain high-pressure and high-temperature, are providing an impetus to the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to enhance the rate of penetration (ROP) in oil extraction processes.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Baker Hughes Company

Bilco Tools Inc

Halliburton Company

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc

NOV Inc

Oil States International Inc

Schlumberger Limited

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP

United Drilling Tools LTD

Weatherford International plc

Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd. (Basin Tools LP)

Breakup by Product:

Drilling Tools

Handling Tools

Flow and Pressure Tools

Control Tools

Others

Breakup by Application:

Well Drilling

Well Intervention

Formation and Evaluation

Production and Well Completion

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

