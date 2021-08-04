Polyglycerol Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyglycerol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global polyglycerol market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026. Polyglycerol refers to renewable and eco-friendly inter-molecular glycerol ethers that are derived from plant and vegetable derivatives. It is widely used as a thickener, addictive, solubilizer and spreading agent in the food and beverages sector. Polyglycerol also forms an essential ingredient in the formulation of numerous cosmetics, such as emulsifiers and conditioning products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the food and beverages sector. This is supported by the rising preference for natural and healthy ingredients in the preparation of numerous dishes. Moreover, the increasing utilization of polyglycerol derivatives as drug carriers in the pharmaceuticals sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the shifting preference toward the adoption of skincare and personal care products with natural ingredients is also providing a boost to the demand for polyglycerol across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization and the inflating disposable income of the masses.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Cargill Incorporated

Croda International Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Lonza Group AG

Palsgaard A/S

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co. Ltd

Savannah Surfactants

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Stepan Company

The Good Scents Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Breakup by Product:

PG-2

PG-3

PG-4

PG-6

PG-10

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

