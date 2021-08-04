Boiler Insurance Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Top Manufacturers, Share, Revenue, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Boiler Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global boiler insurance market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026. Boiler is a closed vessel wherein fluids are heated at high temperatures to generate steam and vapor. It is utilized in various heating applications, such as sanitation, water and central heating, cooking, and boiler-based power generation. Boiler insurance is designed to provide financial relief for any physical damage or business loss caused by equipment breakdown, collapse, and explosion. It majorly covers the overall cost of repairing or replacing the damaged parts of the boiler, spoiled inventory, and lost income due to downtime.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rapid digitization in the insurance sector and the rising need to reduce repairing and maintenance costs associated with the equipment are majorly driving the global boiler insurance market growth. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly relying on third-party liability coverage solutions to reduce risks of financial losses, which is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, key players are offering improved services by utilizing smart devices integrated with voice-enabled troubleshooting services, which is promoting the product demand across the globe, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Aviva plc

Axa S.A

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

British Gas (Centrica PLC)

CORGI HomePlan Ltd (OVO Group Ltd)

Domestic & General Group Limited

Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd.

HomeServe Membership Ltd.

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection

Insurance Company and YourCare Services Ltd.

Breakup by Boiler Type:

Fire-Tube

Water-Tube

Breakup by Boiler Fuel:

Natural Gas

Coal

Oil

Others

Breakup by Coverage Type:

Boiler Cover

Boiler and Central Heating Cover

Boiler, Central Heating, Plumbing and Wiring Cover

Breakup by End User:

Chemicals

Refineries

Metal and Mining

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

