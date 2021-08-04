Malaria Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Malaria Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global malaria diagnostics market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. Malaria is a severe disease caused by Plasmodium parasites that are transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito. Malaria diagnostics include various clinical tests conducted to ascertain the presence of the infection in an individual. They involve the microscopic examination of blood samples with antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDT). These tests majorly use indirect immunofluorescence (IFA) or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) detection techniques. Malaria diagnostics are widely performed in laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.

Request for a free sample copy of this report:

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of malaria in emerging economies represents the key factor driving the global malaria diagnostics market growth. Additionally, rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices and personalized treatment plans for malaria are propelling the market growth. In line with this, rising healthcare expenditure and the implementation of favorable policies for promoting public health are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the Quantitative Buffy Coat (QBC) and peripheral blood smear methods for novel malaria diagnostics, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/malaria-diagnostics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Access Bio

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

BioMérieux SA (Compagnie Merieux Alliance)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Novartis AG

Olympus Corporation

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests Conventional PCR Real-Time PCR (qPCR)



Breakup by End-Use:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/