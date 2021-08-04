Proteomics Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Outlook

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Proteomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global proteomics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026. Proteomics is the study of the structure and physiological functions of proteomes that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis and the development of personalized medications. Proteomes are a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context and are inconsistent as one cell differs from the other and changes over time. Proteomics help in evaluating the rate of protein production, interaction, modification and involvement in metabolic pathways.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends: The rising awareness about the benefits of personalized drugs has prompted governments of various nations to increase the expenditure on the development of proteomics. Proteomics finds extensive applications in the identification of biomarkers for disease diagnosis, which has further propelled the market growth in recent years. Moreover, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities have led to the development of several high-throughput technologies, which include mass spectrometry (MS)-based techniques, such as Tandem-MS; and gel-based techniques such as differential in-gel electrophoresis (DIGE), to investigate proteomes in depth. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Key Market Segmentation: Some of top key players include in the market: Agilent Technologies Inc. Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc. Bruker Corporation Creative Proteomics Danaher Corporation GE Healthcare Inc. Horiba Ltd. Luminex Corporation Merck Group Perkinelmer Inc. Promega Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corporation, etc. Breakup by Analysis Type: Structural Proteomics Functional Proteomics Protein Expression Proteomics Breakup by Component Type: Core Proteomics Services Bioinformatics Software and Related Services Breakup by Technology: Spectroscopy Chromatography Electrophoresis Protein Microarrays X-Ray Crystallography Surface Plasmon Resonance Others Breakup by Application: Protein Expression Profiling Proteome Mining Post-translational Modifications Breakup by End-User: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Research Organizations (Drug Discovery) Others Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Key highlights of the report: Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

