Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Price, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast

As per new industry analysis report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global physiotherapy equipment market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Physiotherapy includes various exercises for preventing and treating an injury, illness or disability. It is performed using different physiotherapy equipment, such as ultrasound machines, treadmills, exercise bikes, pedal exerciser, elliptical trainer, balance ball and chair, and trampoline. Physiotherapy equipment help in the preservation, restoration or enhancement of motor functions, thus eliminating muscle stiffness and relieving pain.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends: Unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals have resulted in the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases. This represents one of the significant factors driving the global physiotherapy equipment market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents is leading to physical injuries, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for physiotherapy equipment across the globe. Apart from this, prominent manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing advanced equipment variants, such as dry needling, robot-assisted walking and anti-gravity treadmills, for treating spinal cord injuries. Key Market Segmentation: Some of the top key players in the market are: DJO Global, Inc. EMS Physio Ltd. ENRAF-NONIUS B.V. BTL Industries, Inc. Zynex Inc. ITO Co. Ltd. Medtronic Medical S.r.l. and Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.). Breakup by Product: Equipment Accessories Breakup by Application: Musculoskeletal Neurological Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Pediatric Gynecological Others Breakup by End-User: Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics Homes Others Breakup by Region: North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa Key highlights of the report: Market Performance (2014-2019) Market Outlook (2020-2025) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

