Microdisplay Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Industry Top Companies Share, Revenue, and Forecast

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, finds that the global microdisplay market size reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global microdisplay market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Microdisplays refer to miniature displays with micro-level resolution and a diagonal screen size of less than two inches. These displays incur lower manufacturing cost and power dissipation, create large images from a lightweight and small unit, and can even integrate drivers with display chip. In recent years, manufacturers have introduced OLED-on-silicon technology that offers an improved image quality through high-resolution, bidirectional, and ultra-low-power microdisplays. OLED microdisplays have also gained immense popularity with the increasing usage of the technology in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Microdisplay Market Trends:

Microdisplays offer various advantages over direct-view displays such as CRTs and flat-panel LCDs. Owing to this, they are incorporated in a variety of consumer electronics, notably new 3G portable communications devices, digital camera technologies, portable DVD viewers and wearable PCs. Besides this, microdisplays are utilized in several industries ranging from military and defense to automotive, medical and education. In military applications, for instance, aircraft OEMs and military aviation regulators are considering the installation of head-up-displays (HUD) in military aircraft to prevent accidents due to collisions. Moreover, the leading companies are investing in the research and development (R&D) to manufacture next-generation microdisplays with advanced technologies such optical waveguides and micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based laser scanning, which allow them to reduce the size of HUDs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projector

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Market Breakup by Resolution:

Lower Than HD

HD

FHD

Higher Than FHD

Market Breakup by Brightness:

Less Than 500 Nits

500–1,000 Nits

More Than 1,000 Nits

Market Breakup by End-User:

Consumer

Industrial and Enterprise

Automotive

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Sports and Entertainment

Retail and Hospitality

Medical

Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

