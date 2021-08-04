Compressor Oil Market: Size, Business Growth, Top Manufacturers, Share, Revenue, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global compressor oil market size reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global compressor oil market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A compressor oil refers to a form of lubricant that is required to cool, seal or grease internal components of air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It is a mixture of refined paraffinic base oils and high-performance additives that are used to ensure the continuous operational flow of distinctive machinery. It is generally produced in a semi-solid, liquid or viscous state and helps in increasing efficiency, preventing friction and heat dissipation, regulating energy consumption, and reducing wear and tear. In recent years, it has gained traction across the globe with its growing usage in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and cold chain logistics facilities.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Compressor Oil Market Trends:

Compressor oil offers excellent wear and tear protection, rust and corrosion resistance, and water separation and foam control. Besides this, it also reduces carbon residue by providing oxidation stability, thereby curbing the additional maintenance costs for the users. Owing to these benefits, compressor oil finds applications across various industry verticals ranging from oil and gas, construction, automobile to chemical and petrochemical, and general manufacturing industries. Besides this, rapid industrialization has accelerated the development of gas compressor stations along the transportation pipelines for compressing the gas at a regulated pressure. This has increased the number of gas pipeline projects, which in turn is boosting the demand for compressor oil. Apart from this, with the ongoing refurbishment activities in several industries, there has been a rapid increase in the installation of advanced machinery, which has further escalated the demand for compressor lubricants. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have prompted manufacturers to introduce environment-friendly compressor lubricants made using natural ingredients such as sunflower oil and rapeseed oil.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP International Limited

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

Sinopec Group

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The Fuchs Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont)

Croda International PLC.Sasol Limited

The Phillips 66 Company

Bel-Ray Company LLC.

Morris Lubricants Limited

Penrite Oil Company.

Market Breakup by Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Market Breakup by Base Oil:

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Market Breakup by Application:

Gas Compressor

Air Compressor

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

General Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

