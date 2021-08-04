High Performance Alloys Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Price, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “High Performance Alloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global high performance alloys market size exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026. High-performance alloys, or superalloys, possess an austenitic face-centered, cubic crystal structure with a fundamental alloying element of cobalt, nickel-iron or nickel. They offer excellent creep resistance and mechanical strength at high temperatures, corrosion and oxidation resistance, and good surface stability. Superalloys can be produced and supplied in the form of a plate, pipe and tube, wire, sheet, and fittings. They are extensively used in power plants, petrochemical and chemical processing, aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

A significant growth in the aerospace and defense industries has escalated the demand for both fighter and commercial jets, which is primarily driving the global high performance alloys market. The expansion in the electrical and electronics industries is further fueling the market growth. In addition to this, governments of various nations have implemented stringent regulations to curb the consistent rise in carbon emissions generated from vehicles, which has increased the utilization of superalloys in the automotive industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alcoa Corporation

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Aperam S.A.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Haynes International Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

Outokumpu Oyj

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

The Timken Company

ThyssenKrupp AG

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Non-ferrous Metal

Platinum Group Metal

Refractory

Superalloys

Breakup by Material:

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Industrial

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

